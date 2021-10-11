LASU Final Year Female Student Commit Suicide Over Lack Of Money (Photo)

A final-year student of the Lagos State University simply identified as Adeola has committed suicide.

Adeola reportedly took her life on Thursday by ingesting a poisonous substance.

According to sources at the institution, Adeola was depressed following her inability to pay her school fees which prevented her from taking her final examination.

A student said: “A final-year student of Lagos State University drank Sniper yesterday. The student committed suicide because she couldn’t afford to pay her school fee which stopped her from taking her final paper.

“Her name is Adeola, a sandwich student.”

Meanwhile, the victim had notified those on her contact list prior to the time she committed the suicide. She was said to have written on her Whatsapp status:

“If you love me, let me know because today may be the last chance for you. When I’m gone you won’t be able to tell me you love me.”

