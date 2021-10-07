Lawmakers Doze Off As Buhari Presents 2022 Budget To NASS (Pix, Video)

Multiple lawmakers were caught on camera dozing off as President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2022 appropriation bill to the National Assembly on Thursday.

In a live video of the presentation broadcasted by Channels Television and monitored by FIJ, no fewer than three lawmakers were seen sleeping. The identity of the lawmakers had not been obtained as of press time, due to the mandatory mask worn by all attendees.

Buhari submitted a N16.39 trillion 2022 budget proposal to the joint session of the Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives for consideration. This includes appropriations for government enterprises.

With a crude oil benchmark price of $57 per barrel and a daily oil production estimate of 1.88 million barrels per day, the proposed total expenditure for the coming year is put at N16.39 trillion.



Foundation for Investigative Journalism

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46JcXkGjmIA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...