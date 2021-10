Former Bbnaija housemates, Laycon and Avala will perform at tonight ShineYaEye finale alongside Lojay, Ajebo Hustle and Made Kuti

The Lockdown winner,Laycon will return to the stage that brought him limelight a year while the Pepper dem housemate, Avala will have a chance to gain from the BBNaija platform after she was evicted from the in her first week alongside Isilomo.

