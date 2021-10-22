Leaked Tape: Any Fan, Friend, Ex Supporting You Is Fake – Kemi Olunloyo Tells Tiwa

News personality and investigative journalist, Dr Olukemi Olunloyo has reacted to the trending video of popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage.

The journalist, who stated that she has not watched the video, said she got the hint about the video from a popular AOP, Daddy Freeze.

She advised the singer to educate her son to avoid backlash and to also write a formal letter to her brands, friends and her family members concerning the incident.

Her messages reads:

“Tiwa: I have not watched the s3xtape. I’m not programmed to P0RN� After analyzing with Daddy Freeze, do the necessary. Any fan, friend, ex supporting u is FAKE.

1. Educate your son to avoid backlash from classmates, teachers and parents. They are laughing at him.

2. Write formal letters to your brand endorsement companies (Mostly family friendly brands) explaining what has happened (they already know) but as a PR tip(my 2nd degree) it is a necessity as they will NOT renew your contracts. This is the right time for them to DROP you.

3. Stop fighting, mocking and trolling bloggers and the blackmailer who is actually that your “boyfriend “ Set up your US tour earlier than 2022 and move on.

4. S3x tapes don’t make you famous. Stop filming intercourse moments. Kim Kardashian ended up sad and a failure at marriage. She ended up divorced from 3 husbands . I’ve never been married, it’s a choice. Protect your future. Not every man wants a Divorced woman with a s3x tape. Good luck Girl!



https://www.instagram.com/p/CVVIKBNgxc4/?utm_medium=copy_link

