Leicester City Vs Arsenal 0 – 2 – (Live)

Leicester City will host Arsenal in their next Premier League match at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, 30th of October.

Both Arsenal and Leicester City are coming on the back of wins and will be eager to maintain their momentum in the coming games.

The Foxes got the better of Brentford with goals from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans secured a valuable win for them.

Arsenal too registered a convincing win over Aston Villa in the last match. Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emile Smith Rowe scored apiece as the Gunners now entered the top 10.

Leicester City will have a home advantage going in the match, however, Arsenal will be high on confidence as they are undefeated in the last 5 Premier League matches.

Leicester vs Arsenal Prediction and Odds: Match Odds

Leicester seems to have picked up their form at the right moment as they are currently unbeaten in the last 4 games in all competitions.

Their Europa League journey hasn’t been that smooth which seems to have been reflected in their Premier League form. Four wins, three losses, and two draws speak volumes about their current condition but Brendan Rodgers has managed to turn the tide in the last few games.

Back to back wins over Manchester United and Brentford have brought them back on track and they are currently level on points with Arsenal.

With the Red Devils, the Foxes displayed their might as they came from behind to claim a 4-2 victory over them. Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka netted on this occasion.

Leicester started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Wolves but got hammered 4-1 by West Ham United in the next match. They managed to get past Norwich City but lost against reigning champions Manchester City.

They lost against Brighton & Hove Albion and played consecutive draws against Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Arsenal too has revived their form and is currently in contention for a place in the top four. The Gunners started their journey in an unusual way as they suffered an opening day defeat at the hands of Brentford. They went on to lose against Chelsea and Manchester City but registered two narrow 1-0 wins over Norwich City and Burnley.

They again proved their superiority over their North London rivals as they thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

They played two successive draws against Brighton and Crystal Palace followed by an excellent 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

With both the teams level on points, a victory for either team will have an instant impact as it will give them a big boost given the fixture pile-up ahead.

Kasper Schmeichel; Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey; Youri Tielemans, Boubakary Soumare, Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira; James Maddison; Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale; Nuno Tavares, Ben White, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Albert Lokonga, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

