“Let The World Watch’: Protester Screams As Police Arrest Him In Lagos (Pix, Video)

“Let The Whole World Watch”, EndSARS Protester, Okechukwu Peter Screams As Police Arrest Him in Lagos (Photos, Video)

Okechukwu Peter, one of the EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate has been arrested by the police in Lagos, IgbereTV reports.

His phone was reportedly seized by the police.

“Let the whole world watch what they are doing to us”, he screamed as officers took him away.

