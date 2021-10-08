Let’s Adopt Governor Yahaya Bello’s Approach To Insecurity – Obizoba Chiemelu (Video)

Watch the video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePY8caqKhw4

Let us Adopt Governor Yahaya Bello’s Approach to Security- Ndigbo Chieftain

Watch how a public analyst, Amb. Obizoba Chiemelu

Director General, Strategic Planning and Implementation Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide, explain how Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is getting it right with Security in Kogi state.

The Public analyst while explaining Governor Yahaya Bello’s approach, mentioned that Kogi is a very complex state sharing common border with about 11 states and despite that, the Governor adopted a bottom – up approach to tackling security challenges which has been proved to be effective.

This method involves empowering the Local Government Councils as the Chief Security officers of their respective LGAs and also empowering the local Chief’s and vigilantes.

This strategy actually works as we have seen where the local vigilantes arrests kidnappers and robbers.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...