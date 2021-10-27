Life In Germany: What Is It Like For Nigerians Who Migrated?

Good evening nairalanders! I hope you had a good day?

So, let me just go straight to my reason for opening this thread, and I hope I would be able to convey my thoughts impeccably:

It seems like some of our people who travelled to Germany aren’t doing so well after all (I stand to be corrected, though!)

I have a friend over there whom I am preparing to go meet. This guy has been there since 2017. He hardly calls me on normal call. He would rather call on WhatsApp. Reason being so that he could get in touch cheaply. The first and only time I asked him to send me something, he told me pointblank he didn’t have.

Just this afternoon, I heard a colleague’s father just came back to Nigeria from there after 21 solid years! He had abandoned his wife and children here in Nigeria. If he was doing so well over there, would he not have arranged for his family to come over and stay with him – at least?

I have been worried, even before I heard this colleague’s father thing: I don’t know what I am going to meet at the friend’s place; I don’t know what life is like over there – how to cope in a non-English speaking environment. I don’t know how long it’s going to take me to make it over there and reconnect with my family. This news about my colleague’s dad also increased my worries.

So, I decided I would come on here to ask: Aren’t these red flags as regards traveling over there, especially with the hope that when i get there, after 2-3 years, I would bring in my family.

Anyone here knows about life in Germany?

