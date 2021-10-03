List Of 10 Things That Make One A Failure By Prophet Gaisie

The leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has listed ten things which according to him make one a failure.

The Ghanaian clergyman disclosed this through his social media platform.

His post read:

YOU ARE A FAILURE !!!!!!NO ARGUMENT, IF YOU DISAGREE, JUST MAKE YOUR POINT…WE ARE HERE TO INSPIRE EACH OTHER’

1.You are a failure if at 35 you’re still staying with your parents or family compound

2. You are a failure if you’re waiting for a government before you start something with your life.

3. You’re a failure if all you think about is waiting to be fed by others, regardless of your circumstances, you can start something.

4.You’re a failure if you keep repeating mistakes in the name of human weakness.

5.You’re a failure if at age 25 you still keep multiple sexual partners and fancy certain party hang out merry.

6.You’re a colossal failure if you still believe life begins @40, check the world around you, Youngsters are taking over.

7.You’re a failure if @ 40 certain family relations can’t reach out to you for help .

8.You’re a family if you’re still following the pattern of your parents, that led to their distraction.

9.You’re a failure if all you don’t think well about people,(speak well about people)

10.You’re a failure as a parent, if your children are not greater than you or perhaps on almost the same scale.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10227624737230797&id=1437151297

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...