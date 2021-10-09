Little Ben Bruce Listening To Radio Commentary On Nigerian Civil War (Throwback Pix)

Nigerian Senator Ben-Murray Bruce shared a throwback photo of himself listening to commentary about the Nigerian civil war on Radio Biafra and Radio Nigeria decades ago, IgbereTV reports.

He captioned the photo on Facebook;

“This is me, listening to commentary about the Nigerian civil war on Radio Biafra and Radio Nigeria decades ago. I knew every battle and every defeat and victory on both sides. To this day, I speak with President Obasanjo about the war and its repercussions.”
