Little Ben Bruce Listening To Radio Commentary On Nigerian Civil War (Throwback Pix)

Little Senator Ben Bruce Listening To Radio Commentary On Nigeria Civil War (Throwback Photo)
Nigerian Senator Ben-Murray Bruce shared a throwback photo of himself listening to commentary about the Nigerian civil war on Radio Biafra and Radio Nigeria decades ago, IgbereTV reports.
He captioned the photo on Facebook;
“This is me, listening to commentary about the Nigerian civil war on Radio Biafra and Radio Nigeria decades ago. I knew every battle and every defeat and victory on both sides. To this day, I speak with President Obasanjo about the war and its repercussions.”
