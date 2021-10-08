Live Photos From itel Online Launch Event In Nigeria

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Welcome to the itel Online Launch Event (the moment we all have been waiting for). The itel brand will be releasing several new products today by 8:30pm. So, stay tuned for more pictures and updates so you don’t miss out.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: