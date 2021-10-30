Liverpool Vs Brighton Today At 3pm

Liverpool will be hoping to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday.

The action continues to greet us daily in Europe, and on Saturday, Gameweek 10 of the 2021/22 Premier League season will get underway. The action kicks off with an intriguing battle between Leicester City and Arsenal at the King Power Stadium before the big hitters take centre stage. Among those will be Liverpool as they play hosts to Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

Liverpool are the most in-form team in Europe at the moment, even if it does not necessarily reflect in their standing in the Premier League. The Reds are the only unbeaten team across competitions in England and are scoring goals for fun at the moment. In the English top-flight, Jurgen Klopp & co. are the highest scorers so far, with their most recent win coming in the form of a 5-0 rout of Manchester United.

On the other hand, Brighton & Hove Albion continue to make swift progress under the tutelage of Graham Potter. More importantly, the profligacies in the final third seem to be a thing of the past, and a strong start to the 2021/22 season has left them fifth on the table. However, the Seagulls seem to have gone off the boil lately, failing to win their last four Premier League games.

