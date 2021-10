Liverpool will host Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash on 3rd October.

Liverpool was held at Brentford in a 3-3 draw as the Premier League newcomers stunned Jurgen Klopp’s side with some crisp and fast paced attacking football.

Manchester City made amends with a 1-0 win over title rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Gabriel Jesus was on target for the reigning English champions as they took sweet revenge for their Champions League final defeat.

