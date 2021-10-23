Locally Assembled Gunboats By The Nigerian Navy!

[quote][/quote]Nigeria’s Naval Shipyard Limited (NSL) has recorded a major milestone with the local assembly of 4 x semi-ballistics gunboats for the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

The boats were conceptualized, designed and built by NSL. The boats have carrying capacity of 7 persons and endurance of 6 hours as well as cruising speed of over 35 knots.

This achievement will reduce the Nigerian Navy’s dependency on external vendors as well help advance the Federal Government’s local content vision, as captured in the Presidential Executive Order 5.

