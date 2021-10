Before we talk about the secondary foolishness of sending naked pictures of yourself to someone.

Let’s talk about the primary foolishness.

Dear friends, WHY ARE YOU TAKING NAKED PICTURES OF YOURSELF?

Are you okay?

You then send it to WHO?

Because of WHAT?

Is he or she your doctor or surgeon?

Are they planning a surgical operation

On your malfunctioning BRAIN?

It was a rhetorical question.

Get well soon.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...