Maduka Jettisons Crucial Appointment To Save Soul Onboard Local Flight (Pictures)

Dr. Maduka Jettisons Crucial Appointment To Save Soul Onboard Local Flight In Nigeria

Famous Nigeria US Medical Doctor and Philanthropist, Dr. Godwin Maduka has shown that indeed he is man with the heart of gold, with emphasis on his outstanding humanitarian capacity and curiousity to help the needy. Few hours ago onboard a popular local flight in Nigeria, Dr. Maduka had rescued a passenger, who was battling with a serious health problem as against his crucial appointment and engagements already slated in Abuja.

According to Source, the passenger started experiencing chronic health problems and was noticed to be struggling with his life few moments after the flight took off. There was no possible means for immediate intervention, until Dr. Maduka, a renowned international Medical Doctor of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Founder of Godwin Maduka Foundation drew close to the aide of the fast dying passenger.

Dr. Godwin Maduka immediately engaged the passenger in a quick first aide professional assistant, which immediately resuscitated him. He helped the Passenger with the limited onboard medical resources available to him until the plane landed in Abuja. On arrival, Dr. Maduka ensured that the passenger was attended to by the airport emergency medical unit.

However, Dr. Godwin Maduka is known to be one of the most responsive Philanthropist in Nigeria, although he is currently a Governorship Candidate in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship Elections, coming up on the 6th of November 2021.

