Maduka Lectures At OCI/NYSC Breast Cancer Seminar, Donates Handsomely (Pics)

Famous Nigerian US International Doctor, Politician and Philanthropist, Dr. Godwin Maduka has been endorsed by an international organization known as Onyebuchi Chris Ofediora Foundation International. According to reports, he was endorsed during the “Seminar and Orientation for NYSC Officers from Nigeria’s 36states and the FCT, Ahead of the National Flagoff of the Arm of Youths Health Campaign”.

During the Seminar which was held on the 19th of October 2021 at Chelsea Hotel, located at Central Business District, Abuja Nigeria, Dr. Godwin Maduka made handsome donations to the organization and spoke extensively on breast cancer and cervical cancer. During his presentation, Maduka emphasized on early dictation and removal of nodules.

He further noted that the use of radiology is key in dictating cancer, stressing that by laboratory tests, if the lump has any cancerous tissue, it will be determined. The renowned international Doctor however noted that early stage of breast cancer can be cured by taking off the lump, stating that lymph nodes in the armpit can be a look of patologism for matasis.

The Seminar had the distinguished presence of notable personalities and Guests, including Members of the Nigeria Presidency, Honourable Ministers, DGs of Government Agencies, Wives of State Governors, Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who is also the Chief Host of the occasion Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Rev. Dr. Austin Epunam (JP), the Founder of Sweet Home Africa ftoundation and National Champion of OCI foundation, amongst others.

While speaking during the event, the National Champion of OCI foundation, Rev. Dr. Austin Epunam (JP), appreciated Dr. Maduka for his efforts in medical health, as well as the organisation that endorsed him. The event was organized in partnership with NYSC, The Nigeria Cancer Society, Sweet Home Africa Humanitarian Foundation, amongst others.

Source:

https://www.statepress.ng/2021/10/maduka-lectures-at-oci-nysc-breast.html

