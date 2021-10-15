Man Arrested For Streaming Pornography On Billboard In Port-Harcourt (Photo)

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Police in Rivers state has arrested a man for gaining unlawful access to an electronic billboard and streaming ‘pornography’ on it in Port-Harcourt.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that the LED board, situated around Garrison area, was swiftly shut off after pedestrians lodged complaints over the obscene material being displayed on the screen.

Owners of the billboard, E-motion Advertising, in a statement made available to this newspaper disclosed that the culprit will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The statement read: “It has come to our attention that an unauthorized break-in happened at one of our sites in Rivers State, where an individual (name withheld) gained unlawful access to our site and local server. The individual then caused an obscene material to be uploaded to an external display device.

“Our remote monitoring team was immediately alerted to this incident and the LED board was turned off. The culprit has since been apprehended by the police and taken into custody for questioning.”

“As a socially responsible company, we are working with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the law takes its full course in prosecuting this heinous and distasteful act that goes against all manner of public decorum.”

“Finally and most importantly, we apologize for this distasteful incident and assure the public that we are currently putting additional measures in place across our sites to prevent a reoccurrence.”

https://politicsnigeria.com/man-arrested-for-hacking-streaming-pornography-on-billboard-in-port-harcourt-pic/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...