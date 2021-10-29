Man arrested with 68 Blank ATM Cards

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on Saturday, October 23, 2021 arrested and handed over two suspected internet fraudsters to the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The suspects are Eze David and Onyia Chika Steven. At the time of their arrest, Steven had in his possession 68 (sixty- eight) blank GTB ATM Cards. Other items recovered from him include mobile phones, a Lexus IS350 Salon car with registration number, BWR 977 BR.

The suspects were handed over along with the recovered items including written statements recorded at the office of the NDLEA.

Preliminary investigation following the handover, reveals that the suspect Onyia is into ATM Card scam as two more blank ATM cards were recovered at his residence in the course of executing a search warrant. Also, a staff of a new generation bank at Rangers Avenue Enugu whose conversation with the suspect was intercepted by the Commission, has been arrested and is currently helping the investigation.

In a similar development, the Department of State Services also handed over eight suspected internet fraudsters to the Enugu Command of the EFCC on October 20, 2021.

The suspects were arrested at a luxurious apartment in an estate in Enugu. They are suspected to be apprentices learning the craft of cyber fraud.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

