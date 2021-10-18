Man Commits Suicide In Akwa Ibom After His Wife Dumped Him (Photos)

MAN COMMITS SUICIDE IN HIS HOME

Mr Ukeme Robert is dead. An indigene of Ibiaku Ikot Oku in Ibiono Ibom local government area, Mr Ukeme committed suicide at his home.

Reasons for the decision to take his life are sketchy as he left no notes but his last interactions with people around him show he was going through difficult times financially plus the trauma of being abandoned by his wife.

From my findings Late Mr Ukeme Robert known on Facebook as Bebeto Roberto was visibly distressed in recent times and was unable to offset pressing financial commitments.

This brings to two the number of suicide cases recorded in Ibiono Ibom in the less than one month following the case of One Mr Edem.

HOW MAN COMMITTED SUICIDE AFTER WIFE DUMPED HIM

Tragedy struck in Akwa Ibom State after a man, Ukeme Robert, was unable control his emotional trauma after he was dumped by his wife as he reportedly committed suicide.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Ibiaku Ikot Oku in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State.

The late Ukeme was said to have committed suicide inside his home when the door was forced open and his lifeless body was found. The decision to take his life was sketchy as he left no notes but his last interactions with people around him showed he was going through difficult times financially including the trauma of being abandoned by his wife.

According to their neighbours, the late Mr. Ukeme Robert known on Facebook as Bebeto Roberto, was visibly distressed in recent times and was unable to offset pressing financial commitments. While he was battling with financial challenges, his wife was said to have abandoned him and his situation worsened.

It was gathered that this brought to two the number of suicide cases recorded in Ibiono Ibom in the less than one month following the case of one Mr. Edem.

The death of the deceased has been trending on the social media as many sympathized with him while others said despite the challenges he should not have taken his life.



https://pmexpressng.com/how-man-committed-suicide-after-wife-dumped-him/

