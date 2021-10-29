A 22-year-old NCE graduate, Idris Shuaib, has reportedly committed suicide in Kwara North Senatorial District over his inability to have sex with women.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Gwanara community, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Reports reaching DAILY POST in Ilorin said the entire Ankara Wooro compound in Gwanara community was thrown into a mourning mood when the lifeless body of Idris was discovered dangling on a cashew tree.

An uncle of the deceased said “Idris left home very early on Thursday, telling his father that he wanted to go to the farm as his usual routine not knowing he had another fatal motive this time around.”

Spokesman of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ilorin, said the deceased killed himself inside his father’s farm located at Gwanara-Munduro road, with the aid of rope and one jerry can.

“On Thursday October 28th,2021, the NSCDC office in Gwanara, Baruten Local Government Area, got a report about one Idris Shuaib (22) who allegedly committed suicide in the farm citing his inability to copulate with women,” he said.

According to the deceased’s father, Malam Muhammad Idris, “the man, a graduate of Muyideen College of Education, Ilorin (Gwanara Campus) had made futile attempts in the past to end his life before this unfortunate incident.”

The remains of the deceased has been brought down from the tree and taken to the hospital for autopsy, while investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/29/man-commits-suicide-in-kwara-over-inability-to-make-love-with-women/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...