Man Cries Uncontrollably After His Girlfriend Dumped Him (Pix, Video)

A video making the rounds on social media shows a young man crying uncontrollably as his friends comforted him.

Reports alleged that the young man broke down in tears after his girlfriend allegedly broke up with him and shattered his heart to pieces.

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media as media users share their diverse opinions about the heartbreaking incident.

While some fans have been dragging the boy for breaking down in tears over a woman, some others are relating with him, stating that they have been in the same situation before and they also broke down.

Cameron_dxx wrote;

“Guy no Cry. U go get over am. It happened to me and I’m alive.

Promise_Godsgift__ wrote;

“Omo u don cras. Na woman do you this thing?”

