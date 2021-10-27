Man Electrocuted While Vandalizing Electricity Cables In Kano (Photo)

An unidentified young man has reportedly been electrocuted on a high tension cable belonging to Kano Electricity Company, Newpremises reports.

Ibrahim Shawai, the company spokesman who confirmed the incident said the man was electrocuted in the midnight of Monday.

According to him, the man was electrocuted when power was restored while he was trying to steal the cables.

He said the deceased and his gang had been moving about vandalizing KEDCO cables but when the unfortunate incident happened, they fled, leaving the remains of their colleague behind.

Shawai expressed worry that increasing vandalization of their cables and other equipment calls for serious measures from both communities and security agencies.

He said right now the company is running on multiple losses with a lack of payments of tariffs and the theft of their equipment.

When contacted, DSP Haruna Kiwaya, spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, said the matter is under investigation.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/man-electrocuted-while-vandalizing-electricity-cables-in-kano/

