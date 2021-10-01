Man Finds Out Who His Biological Father Is After Carrying Out A DNA Test (Photos)

A 26-year-old man identified has Cameron, has shared an inspiring story of how he met his biological father.

Cameron posted two photos, one depicting a conversation he initiated with his father. The second photo showed him and his father hanging out with their arms across each other’s shoulder.

He captioned the photo:

“How it started vs how it’s going”.

In a thread below the post, Cameron said he did not know about his biological father until he was 18 years old.

According to Cameron, he did a DNA test after turning 26, which confirmed that the man who had raised him was not his biological father.

He wrote;

“I now have two fathers. My father that raised me, is still in my life. I found out about my biological dad when i was 18.

I didn’t actually do a DNA test until I was 26.

Once it came back no probability I reached out to my biological dad”.

Cameron reached out to his biological father through text and informed him that there was a chance he could be his son.

“Hey my name is Cameron. I don’t really know how to to this, I’m just wondering and hoping you and I could have a conversation”, his messages read.

“About what?” His father responded.



