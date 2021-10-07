A train used to convey passengers and goods has been set on fire in Kwara State.

Two out of 15 coaches of the train were affected in the incident which occurred in Offa local government area of the state, on Wednesday.

Witnesses said the act was carried out by a man who fled the scene as the fire raged.

Confirming the incident, the state HOD of the Fire Service, Hakeem Adekunle, said the firemen contained the outbreak before the fire escalated.

According to him, the train had fault and was being fixed when an unknown person set it on fire.

“We gathered it was deliberate act. But, we were able to put off the fire and rescue the train after two of the coaches had caught fire.”

“The Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa ( CFO) urged the general public not to hesitate to call fire brigade on time whenever there is any fire emergency in their areas, as this would save lives and properties of people in the state”, he added.



https://dailytrust.com/man-flees-after-setting-train-on-fire-in-kwara

