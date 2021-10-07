Man Puts Self For Sale After Hospital Detained Wife, Babies Over N4.5m Unpaid Bi

Nigerian Man Puts Self For Sale After Hospital Detained Wife, Babies Over N4.5million Unpaid Bill

Agwu’s wife, Chinyere delivered triplets at the hospital on August 27, 2021.

APlateau State resident, Joel Eni Agwu, has put up himself for sale to raise money for his wife and newly born babies detained by Fertile Ground and IVF Center, a private medical facility in Zaramanganda, Jos, Plateau State.

It was learnt that the babies were delivered preterm (seven months), and one of the triplets died a few days after.

Agwu told SaharaReporters that due to the hash economic situation in the country, the family needed the goodwill of Nigerians to settle the outstanding medical bills of over N4.5million.

He said, “My name is Joel Eni Agwu, I’m from Ebonyi State; I am a Masters’ degree student of the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, and also a petty trader. They are actually our first children since 2017 we got married.

“She gave birth on August 27, 2021. Nigerians should please help me and if there is anyone who can buy me, I’m much available; I am ready to sell myself so that my wife and my babies can get back to our home.

“The bill comparing her own and the triplets including the first among the three that died two days after birth is N4.5million.”

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, identified only as Dr Chris, said though the facility had discharged Chinyere, she would not be released until all her bills were cleared.

He said, “The wife was delivered of the babies in our hospital; he (the husband) is correct. In fact, she’s still on admission; it’s almost six weeks now. The wife was delivered of prematurely; she was delivered of at 28 weeks. He has accumulated so much bill here; we already discharged her but she’s still here because she hasn’t paid her bill.

“A lot has actually happened, premature babies, looking after them inside incubator, they were actually triplets but one died within first two days of birth. But the two others are hale and hearty; those ones were taken from the incubator either Sunday or Monday.

“We can’t release them now because they haven’t paid. This is not a government facility; the wife had been on bed rest for sometimes before the delivery, in fact, if we had not done that, she would not have been able to carry the pregnancy.”

A video call by SaharaReporters with the nursing mother showed that she was looking pale and unable to breastfeed the babies.

She was also kept inside a room in the hospital with no medical facilities.

Agwu gave his bank account information as; Chima Agwu Eni Joel, Access Bank, 0071502097.

http://saharareporters.com/2021/10/06/nigerian-man-puts-self-sale-after-hospital-detained-wife-babies-over-n45million-unpaid

