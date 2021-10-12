Man Sends Nude Pictures, Pornography To His 16-Year-Old Niece In FCT, Lands In Court

The accused wife said he slept with his 16-year-old niece and sexually abused his eight and six-year-old daughters.

A man has been charged to the FCT High Court, Kubwa, on a nine-counts bordering on rape and sending naked pictures and pornographic videos to his 16-year-old niece.

Yusuf Yahaya was accused by his niece of sending “naked pictures of himself, pornographic videos and text messages” and “asked her to send her own naked pictures.”

The Investigating Police Officer (IPO) for the case, Offiong Nsa, told the court that the accused committed the offence during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Yahaya’s wife had earlier reported her husband for sleeping with his 16-year-old niece and sexually abusing their eight and six-year-old daughters.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya adjourned the case until October 13 for continuation of hearing.

Source: Peoples Gazette

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...