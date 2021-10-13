Man Stabs Friend To Death After Dreaming That He Was Sleeping With His Wife (Pix)

A 45-year-old man identified as Kwadwo Adusei aka Desco has been arrested for reportedly killing his friend at Wawaase in Afigya Kwabre South of Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The suspect reportedly killed his friend after he dreamt that his friend was having sex with his wife.

He reportedly lured the deceased identified as 48-year-old Kwesi Banahene, to a bush where he stabbed him multiple times all over his body. The deceased’s body was found in the bush after a search team was discharged to look for the man after he went missing for days.

The murderer, according to reports proceeded to kill his own grandfather after taking the life of his friend. He reportedly accused his grandfather of taking his manhood and thereby rendering him impotent.

His grandfather srvived the attack and is currently being treated at the Ankaase Hospital. Desco told newsmen that his dreams always come to pass, and he couldn’t wait for this one to manifest which is why he moved in swiftly to avert it hence his heinous crime.

Desco said to be a palmwine tapper, told newsmen that his dreams always come to pass, and he couldn’t wait for this one to manifest which is why he moved in swiftly to avert it.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CU7ziFpgFzu/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...