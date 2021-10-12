Man Storms Ogun School With Thugs To Attack Teacher Who Beat His Daughter (Photo)

Man Arrested For Storming Ogun School With Thugs To Attack Teacher Who Beat His Daughter

One Mr Abidemi Oluwaseun, 35-year-old, has been arrested by the police for invading a public school with thugs to attack a teacher who he accused of beating his 15 year old daughter. today October 12.

The suspect was arrested alongside two others, namely; Fayesele Olabanji ‘m’ 25 years old and Alebiosu Quawiyu ‘m’ 24 years old following a distress call received from the principal of Baptist Girls College Idiaba Abeokuta, that three men invaded the school with an unregistered vehicle, armed with brand new cutlass and threatening to hack down a teacher of the school with the cutlass.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident said upon receiving the distress call, the DPO Kemta division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday, mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the three men were apprehended right inside the school premises.

“The unregistered Toyota car and the cutlass were recovered from them. On interrogation, Abidemi Oluwaseun confirmed hiring the other two men to the school to teach the teacher who beat his daughter a lesson of his life.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, while the teacher was teaching, some of the students including the suspect’s daughter were mocking the teacher and distracting other students.

“The teacher after identifying those disturbing the class, flogged them as a corrective measure, but the suspect’s daughter went home and reported to her farther consequent upon which her father mobilized two thugs and stormed the school with cutlass.”

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the suspects be properly investigated and charged to court as soon as possible. He also warned that the command under his watch will not tolerate such unruly behavior in any public or private institution, as such amount to taken laws into ones hand.



https://wondertvmedia.com/man-arrested-for-storming-ogun-school-with-thugs-to-attack-teacher-who-beat-his-daughter/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...