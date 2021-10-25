Man Utd Chiefs Considering Sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Before Tottenham Clash

Manchester United are considering sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before their next match against Tottenham, according to reports.

Solskjaer is on the brink after the Red Devils were humiliated at Old Trafford by Liverpool on Sunday.

United’s players are understood to have been kept inside the ground for two hours after the final whistle of the 5-0 demolition to their fiercest rivals.

Sunday’s thrashing was United’s worst ever home defeat to their biggest enemies and hastened calls for Solskjaer to be sacked.

And now the Manchester Evening News understands Old Trafford chiefs are giving serious consideration to dismissing the Norwegian before the club’s next match against Tottenham on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might not make it to next weekend, according to the latest reports

Man Utd managing director cancels all appointments to hold emergency meeting with Glazersdaily.

United’s form has nosedived in recent weeks, with the defeat to Liverpool their fifth in the last nine games in all competitions.

They are also without a win in their last four Premier league matches.

Despite being backed in the transfer window, Solskjaer’s side are now eight points adrift of leaders Chelsea and three points behind West Ham who occupy the final Champions League spot.



