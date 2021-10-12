Man Wrestles ‘Pseudo-Police Kidnappers’ In Lekki (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3MyW8RwrgU

A Nigerian man wrestled ‘pseudo-police kidnappers’ who insisted on driving his car to their station after going through his car’s documents and boot, IgbereTV reports.

Music executive, Ubi Franklin revealed that the victim is a friend’s nephew. The victim was said to have sensed something off about the men after they shouted him down and insisted on being the ones to drive him to their station after a search around 11pm on Friday October 8 in Lekki area of Lagos state.

While some of the men entered the car, they signaled others who were in a black car to drive behind them.

After the victim’s survival instinct kicked in and pushed him into grabbing the steering and bashing an oncoming vehicle to make his stop, those in the car fled except one of them who was driving. The black car following them also sped off.

The man who the victim wrestled, was then dragged to the police station where he told his story.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU7AAPoggId/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...