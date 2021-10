Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a last-gasp winner to hand the Red Devils a huge three points in the Champions League on Wednesday against Villarreal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend, though, and will be determined to bounce back in the league ahead of the international break.

