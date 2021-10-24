Manchester United Vs Liverpool 0 – 5 – (Live)

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are back to being the best front three in the world again. If United lose, I cannot see how Solskjaer stays long-term”; watch Man Utd vs Liverpool .

Manchester United and Liverpool – English football’s most-decorated clubs with a combined 39 League titles and 93 major trophies – renew their rivalry at Old Trafford on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Liverpool make the trip down the East Lancs Road in search of successive Premier League victories at the home of their fiercest rivals for the first time since 2002, as well as Jurgen Klopp’s 200th win since taking charge of the Merseyside club.

Merson believes a rejuvenated Salah, Firmino and Mane give Liverpool all the firepower they need to achieve their objectives and could inflict a telling blow on under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but insists Manchester United at Old Trafford is a prospect you overlook at your peril…

Liverpool’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are back to where they were, they are unplayable.

They can blitz teams and score three or four goals in 20 minutes. It was a hallmark from their title-winning season, and they have got that back.

Their movement, their pace, their skill – everything is top-drawer. They are back to being the best front three in the world of football again.

