Marginalisation: Women Playing The Victim Cards (Opinion)

What is the point of sending a female child to school and empowering her if at the end of it all she still feels marginalised.

Right from my primary school in the early 90’s till this point I always competit with ladies on the same level ground…nothing was given to me freely because am a man.

Is really annoying that people like ini edo and co will always come out to play the same old card of African female child/women are marginalised….this am a woman change is a total nonsense because is fellow women that mocks themselves.

I will be analysing every sector and section of social life to prove this old lies wrong

Education

Just take a look around you and tell me which female child is actually stopped from going to school because of her gender……Right from my primary school untill university there were more female student than the male……we receive the same quality of Education so were the marginalisation??

Work/job

Currently in nigeria is easy for a woman to get a job than a man…..Apart from the engineering sector which is dominated by the male most sector is dominated by the female(banks,medical,hotels,entertainment)…so were the marginalisation.

Politics

Nobody gifts anyone an elective post anywhere in the world rather you fight for it….Men fight for it with blood and sweat so if a woman wants to hold this post she must be ready to fight not expecting to be handed over on a platter.

If a woman should come out to contest for elective post in this country even her fellow women won’t vote for her….so were is the marginalisation

Entertainment

Is no news apart from music which men dominant the movie industry is dominated by the female who make more money than the male….people like ini edo won’t question why they are paid more than there male colleagues in the same profession.

Relationship/marriage

Today in nigeria if you can not provide for your family u are useless man…..even in ordinary relationship a lady will expect you to provide things she needs..No money No love yet they still complain and play victim card.

They can’t date broke guys but will expect well to do guys to date a lady who can’t even do a 1k sub for herself……they only have the right to choose but not men……were is the marginalisation

In marriage you pay to marry her,you provide shelter, food,clothing etc…if the marriage crash you pay child support…..A full adult totally dependent on another and still feel she meant to be equal with him……were is the marginalisation

State and federal government pays equally to both gender on the same level

Private sector pays equally to both gender on the same level.

I have a lil sis…..there was nothing I enjoy or had that she didn’t get from our parent…..I challenge any lady here to tell me how she was treated inferior to her brothers.

What is the point of sending a female child to school from primary to higher institution and at the end of the day she will be totally dependent on the man and will always feel she isn’t given enough to be independent.

The moment we start debunking the lies and stop victim mentality the better for the next generation of girls…..this lies is the reason why most our ladies are unproductive and lazy.

Help the female child by letting her know she can do it on her own…..she can competit and no one can stop her except herself.

Women stop spreading the message of victim mentality/marginalisation to our girls this 2021 not 1960.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...