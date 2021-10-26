Maria: Cubana Chief Priest Reacts To Paul Okoye Releasing His Phone Numbers

Cubana Chief Priest’s personal phone number was shared by entertainment executive, Paul Okoye after he did same to Maria while sharing an alleged chat between the reality show star and his sister, Maryanne Onyinyechi.

The celebrity barman did not censor Maria’s phone number as he shared the chat, while revealing that Maria had the audacity to threaten his sister after stealing her husband, Kelvin.

However after Paul Okoye leaked Chief Priest’s phone numbers in response to him doing the same to Maria, the socialite reacted by saying Paul is only fighting for the reality star because of 10-15% management fee.

He went on to insinuate that Paul’s daughter will be subjected to the same treatment his sister has suffered.

He wrote ;

Because of 10% 15% management money, you get Daugther abi e go reach you very soon.



https://www.trendinghub.ng/cubana-chief-priest-reacts-to-paul-okoye-releasing-his-phone-numbers-after-he-did-same-to-maria/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...