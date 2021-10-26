Maria: Kelvin’s Brother Dares Cubana Chief Priest, Threatens To Expose Him (Pix)

Maria: Kevin’s Brother Dares Cubana Chief Priest, Threatens To Expose Him (Photos)

The younger brother of Kelvin Anene has released a photo he took with Maria, who is said to be dating Kelvin, as he called out Cubana Chief Priest for publicly exposing his brother, IgbereTV reports.

Cubana Chief Priest had accused her of dating his sister’s husband, Kelvin Anene. He also accused her of threatening his sister.

Kelvin’s younger brother spoke up in his brother’s defence, claiming Kelvin had separated from Cubana’s Chief Priest’s sister since 2018 because she was troublesome.

To get Cubana Chief Priest more angry, he has released a photo he took with Maria, his brother’s alleged sidechic.

He also threatened to leak secrets about Cubana Chief Priest and his wife because he dragged his family in public.

He asked his followers to stay tuned as more is coming then he added: “Tell Otondo Chief Priest to call me.”

