Mark Zuckerberg’s Impostor, Others Jailed For Internet Fraud In Ilorin

Mark Zuckerberg’s Impostor, Jatto, Others Jailed for Internet Fraud in Ilorin

A 21 year-old internet fraudster, Jatto Sheriff Umar, who posed as the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, in order to defraud unsuspecting victims via online relationship, was on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 convicted and sentenced to prison for offences bordering on personation and cybercrime.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, also secured the conviction of four other persons for similar offences. They are a fake US Military Officer, Oguntoyinbo Oluwatobi Damilola; Taiwo Akinyemi Kayode from Ekiti West LGA of Ekiti State, Adebayo Adeola Mark from Osi in Ekiti LGA of Kwara State, Adedoyin Olayinka from Ilesha West LGA of Osun State and one Yusuf Alameen Abiodun from Igbo-Owu Area of Kwara State.

