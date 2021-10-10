Marriage Is A High Achievement – Pretty Mike

Nigerian socialite, PrettyMike of Lagos has stated via his Instagram handle that marriage is a high achievement and he has warned people not to be deceived by people who say marriage is not achievement, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote;

“Don’t allow anybody trick u by telling u, that marriage is not an achievement….Marriage is a high achievement, an accomplishment and a beautiful union to see two people or more come together and build a awesome home and family together……but if you beg to differ , then I can only assume that your conclusions are offsprings of a myopic perception or you are simply a product of a dysfunctional environment that never gave you the chance to appreciate the true beauty of marriage.

It really requires a great deal of tolerance, zeal, patience and compromise to work ; traits which are gradually diminishing in our society.

When I see couples who put in the extra effort , defy all odds and run over hurdles to make their union work both in real life and on social media … I applaud it because marriage itself is hard work.

So here’s me giving recognition and brownie points to the people who give me hope that somebody’s Daughter will find me one day #SaturdaysAreForWeddings #HusbandMaterial #myMonth #octoberBorn #VersaceDrip #ZaddyOfSix #CubanaGroup”



