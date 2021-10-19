Mathew Opaluwa Appointed Attah Of Igala By Kogi State Government

The Kogi State Executive Council has approved the appointment of Prince Mathew Alhaji Opaluwa as the Attah of Igala Kingdom.

The council made the approval during the 6th meeting held at the Council Hall of the Government House in Lokoja on Monday.

Opaluwa is the ninth of the 16 and the fourth of the six surviving males of the late Chief Opaluwa of the Aju Ameacho ruling dynasty of the Igala kingdom.

The Attah designate started his early education at St Boniface Primary School, Idah in 1975 and proceeded to St Peter’s College, Idah where he obtained his West African School Certificate (WASC), in 1980.

He attended the School of Basic Studies, Ugbokolo in Benue State in 1981 and proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in the same year and obtained a Bachelor’s of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Business Administration in 1986.

He acquired his Master’s (MBA) degree in Business Administration in 1997.

Before his appointment, he had worked at the Independent National Electoral Commission in 1988 as an administrative officer and rose through the ranks to become a deputy director.

He has served in many local government areas of Kogi, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory as an electoral officer but while in Katsina State, he was in charge of the Research and Documentation Unit of the electoral body.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-kogi-govt-appoints-mathew-opaluwa-as-attah-igala

