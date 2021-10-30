MC Morris Plans To Relocate To Nigeria Due To High Cost Of Living In Canada (Photo)
Nigerian comedian, MC Morris, says he plans to relocate to Nigeria due to the high cost of living abroad, IgbereTV reports.
In a post shared on his Instastories, MC Morris listed some of the items he pays ”exorbitant fees” for. He said this is his last month in Canada as he is on his way back to Nigeria.
https://igberetvnews.com/1404670/mc-morris-plans-relocate-nigeria-due-high-cost-living-canada-photo/
2300$ for monthly rent
400$ for monthly issuance
80$ for wifi monthly
75$ for phone bill
100$ for car park.
Feeding, gas and small family problem not included yet o.
This is my last month in Canada, naija here I come, naija nor difficult like this.