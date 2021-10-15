Media Aide Electrocuted While Answering Call With His Charging Phone (Pictures)

Media aide electrocuted while answering call with his charging phone one month after his wedding and one day after he was active on Facebook

Osaki Diri, a Media Aide to the member representing Degema state Constituency, Rivers State House of Assembly, has died.

Osaki Diri was electrocuted on Thursday, October 14, in Port Harcourt, a friend of his told LIB.

According to the LIB source, Diri’s phone was charging when a call came in.

“He picked the call while it was charging and got electrocuted,” the source said.

“His wife saw him and tried helping but the electric threw her away,” our source added.

Hours before his sudden death, Osaki was active on Facebook, releasing a press statement for his local government council and engaging with friends on their posts.

His death leaves his wife of less than two months a widow. He got married in August 2021.

Friends have gone on Facebook to express their shock following the news of Diri’s death.

A friend hailed him as a dedicated choirmaster who served God with his “strong baritone voice.”

See some tributes below.

