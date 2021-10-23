Media Personality, Alexreports Welcomes Another Baby Boy

The Nigerian media celebrity and former governorship aspirant for Accord Party in the upcoming Anambra Governorship election, Alex Ekene Nwankwo, popularly known as AlexReport has welcomed a new baby some hours ago.

The Accord Party influential member who is just away in Awka, Anambra State capital in preparation ahead of the Governorship election coming up on November 6, recieved the news with joy as he sees that as victory for the party.

The baby who came into the world few hours ago, at a family hospital in Abuja precisely 2.08 pm Saturday October weighs 3.9kg.

The baby and mother are in good shape, a condition assessed by one of the family fans as a good thing happening to the family again after the first child ‘Baby Churchill,’ who was equally born in the same month of October a year ago came.

AlexReport who is putting a finishing touch to as the Special Media Assistant to the governorship aspirant of the party, Dr. Godwin Maduka said, his joy knows no bound, as he has continued to receive messages of congratulations from numerous fans and party members.

