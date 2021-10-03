Meet All The Past Winners Of BBNaija (Pictures)

Big Brother Naija is the biggest reality TV show in Nigeria and Africa. Where contestants or housemates compete with each other in an isolated house.

The show first Aired in 2006. Then it was called Big Brother Nigeria. The name was later changed to “Big Brother Naija”. Since then, the show has been constantly improving along with the prizes for the winners. Here is a list of all winners of Big Brother Naija from 2006 to date (2021)

1. Katung Aduwak – Winner of Big Brother Naija 2006 (Season 1)

2. Efe Ejeba – Winner of Big Brother Naija 2017 (Season 2)

3. Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe – Winner of Big Brother Naija 2018 ( Season 3)

4. Mercy Eke – Winner of Big Brother Naija 2019 (Season 4)

5. Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe (Laycon) – Winner of Big Brother Naija 2020 (Season 5)

6.Hazel Oyeye Onou (Whitemoney) – Winner of BBnaija 2021 (season 6)

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show was first won by Katung Aduwak in 2006. He is from Zonkwa in Kaduna State, Nigeria. After completing his degree in Political Science from the University of Jos. He entered the Big Brother Nigeria house in 2006 at the age of 26 and eventually emerge as the winner.

He went on to become a Scriptwriter and production assistant. He has successfully directed a few Nollywood flicks and is presently married to Mrs. Raven Taylor and has kids of his own.

The Season 2 of the Big Brother Naija was won by Efe Ejeba from Delta, Nigeria. The second Edition subtitled “See Gobbe” began in 2017 with 14 housemates and ran for 77 days. From 22 January 2017 – 9 April 2017. This was 11 years after the first season aired.

After emerging the winner of BBnaija Season two, Efe Ejeba went on to become a rapper and singer. His first music debut single was released the same year he emerged winner of BBnaija and is titled “Based On Logistics”. He has written and released several other musics and has performed with some of the top Nigerian musicians including Olamide and Ice Prince.

The season 3 of the Big Brother Naija reality show was subtitled “Double Wahala” and was won by Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe from Imo, Nigeria. After he defeated 19 other housemates to eventually become the winner.

The reality show lasted for 85 days, from 28 January 2018 to 22 April 2018. An ex-housemates Ebuka Obi Uchendu from season one was the host.

Miracle Igbokwe will go on to fulfill his dream to become an instrument-rated pilot.

The season 4 of the reality show had the

BBnaija house moved from South Africa to Lagos, Nigeria. Launched on 30 June 2019. It was titled “Pepper Dem”. Ex housemate Ebuka Obi Uchendu continued to be the host.

Mercy Eke was crowned the winner for season four of the Big Brother Naija reality tv show after the eviction of 25 other housemates. She left with a cash prize of N60 million and was the first female to have won the show.

After Emerging winner, Mercy Eke went on to become an entrepreneur, ambassador for various brands, and an actress. She featured in the Nollywood movie “Fate of Alakada”.

Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon was the winner of Big Brother Naija season 5. Launched July 2020 the show was titled “Bbnaija: Lockdown”. The prize for the 2020 edition was N85 million.

Laycon is from Ogun State, Nigeria. He is a graduate of Philosophy from the University of Lagos. Before he got into the BBnaija house, he was a rapper and songwriter. According to him, one of the reasons he applied to contest on the show was to promote his music career.

He was eventually declared the winner on the 27 September, 2020 with 60% of the votes.

Hazel Oyeye Onou known as Whitemoney was the winner of the big brother naija

season 6 reality tv show. The season 6 was subtitled “Shine Ya Eye” and ended on Sunday October 3rd 2021, with Whitemoney emerging as the winner.



