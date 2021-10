Meet Dr Lola Bayode, the Nigerian Doctor who built Dorian Home, the biggest Orphanage in Africa. The orphanage is located in Akure, Ondo state. Her massive developmental project would be commissioned on the 14th of October 2021.

And it consists of:

�700 homes for children

�500 capacity skill acquisition centre for women empowerment,

�Large hall for events,

�Modern clinic and

� A worship centre.

Dr Lola Bayode is a proud Nigerian ��✌

