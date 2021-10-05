Meet UNIZIK Best Graduating Nursing Student With 4.74 CGPA (Photos)

Meet UNIZIK Nursing Best Graduating Student With 4.74 CGPA 2019/20 Set

Miss Chinenye Gloria Enukorah has emerged UNIZIK Best Graduating Student in Nursing Science Department, Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology with a CGPA of 4.74.

The Induction, Swearing in and Oath Taking Ceremony of the graduands is scheduled to hold on 5th October, 2021 at the Nnewi Campus of the revered institution and University of the Moment.

The graduands were admonished by the Council Representative to uphold their professional oaths at all times and always put the patient first in the course of Practice as Nursing is a noble Profession.

Highpoint of the events include: Award Presentation, Oath Taking and Swearing in ceremony, Farewell Address by the best sudent among other colourful highlights.

HEARTY CONGRATULATIONS NURSE CHINENYE GLORIA ENUKORAH, Ada Awka. (B.NSC, RM, RN, RPHN).

