‘Men, Please Try And Reduce Your Stress And Live.. Real Life Lesson’

I’m trying to encourage our men here to take good care of their health, physically and mentally.

It’s not like women don’t have theirs but those of the men are very much noticeable in the sense that it takes a toll on their physical and mental health.

(1) I entered lagos two weeks ago and I needed to take uber, this uber driver as I can guess will be bw his 50s and 60s.He needed to send money to his wife (3k)but somehow he couldn’t do transfer since he was driving me but I helped him with my bank app while he gave me cash. Do you know after transferring the money his wife was ungrateful and demanded he returns home immediately (that was around 8pm).Now,the man started complaining to me how whether he brings money or not how his wife keeps complaining and he said he’s pitying Nigerian men who are getting married to strange women and giving birth without knowing what they’re going into. He looked stressed out and trying to make ends meet but yet his wife added more burden, not just financially but mentally. So tell me how this kind of stressed man won’t die out so sooner than later. He was lucky somehow that one of his children got a scholarship to study in India.

(2) I attended a friend’s wedding and to my utmost shock both fathers of the celebrants are late. Only their moms are still alive while other relatives represented their fathers. So I was wondering how their moms are still alive while their fathers are late.

Some may say men marry younger women that’s why they die out but from the mothers of those celebrants they’re not up to 60 years, so how much age difference that will make the two men be late?

Im saying this because I have noticed lots of people esp men are passing through a lot of stress, please men don’t allow your wives, siblings or anything infact to overstress you to the point of dying out in time. We men aren’t super beings, try to take things easy.

Just my 2cents, bye.

