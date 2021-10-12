Mention The Food That Is Forbidden In Your Culture

Nairalanders, abeg am abit curious this afternoon. Regardless of whether you believe in it or not, What Food is forbidden in your culture?

Am asking because I just learnt today that snail is forbidden in my culture meanwhile i dey chop am steady.

