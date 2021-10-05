Metuh Urges South-East Governors To Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

FORMER National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, has urged Governors of the South East to demand for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Metuh gave the advice in a statement titled, “Use Enugu Meeting to Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Metuh Urges S/E Governors,” which he signed and made available via email, on Monday.

He enjoined the governors to use their proposed Enugu meeting to make the demand.

Metuh said, “As governors and leaders of the southeast zone converge in Enugu to find solutions to the security challenges in the zone, one sure step towards achieving answers is for our leaders to use the opportunity to demand for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

“It is a considered submission that the release of Nnamdi Kanu will not only douse tension in the region but also put an end to allegations and counter-allegations regarding those behind the escalated insecurity in the zone and give our security agencies a clearer cue to track down the perpetrators.”

His appeal is coming against the backdrop of denials by IPOB that it was not involved in the series of senseless killings and arson in the zone.

The former PDP spokesperson further said, “authorities should therefore use the release of Nnamdi Kanu to eliminate the current puzzlement and complications as well as a political solution for situations that constitute unrest in the South East.

It is therefore imperative for our governors and leaders to use this meeting to impress upon the Federal Government to adopt a political approach by releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

