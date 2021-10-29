Mother And Son Arrested For Killing Their Neighbor In Ogun (Photo)

A 35 year old woman, Mary Ogbeifu, and her 17 year old son, Godwin Ogbeifu have been arrested by men of Ogun state police command over the gruesome murder of their 60 year old neighbor, Iyabo Olasheinde.

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, says the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the police at Ojodu Abiodun divisional headquarters, that while Godwin Ogbeifu who resides at Akoko Crescent, Yakoyo area of Ojodu went to the compound of the deceased at Omolara street Yakoyo, he was sent away having been warned previously not to come there.

”On getting home, he informed his mother who then followed him to the said compound where the deceased was. While the mother was quarreling with the deceased and demanding the reason why her son was sent away, the son, who is deaf and dumb, took a broken bottle which he brought with him and used it to stab the deceased on her neck.

Upon the distress call, the Dpo Ojodu Abiodun, SP Eyitayo Akinluwade mobilized his men and moved to the scene, where the two suspects were apprehended and the victim was rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment, but she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.” the statement in part read.

Oyeyemi added that the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy. He mentioned that the state commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation, with the view to charging them to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/10/mother-and-son-arrested-for-allegedly-killing-their-neighbor-in-ogun-photo.html

