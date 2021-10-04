Mourinho Makes History With Serie A’s Longest Unbeaten Home Run In Roma Win

José Mourinho has never lost a home Serie A game in his career and now holds Serie A’s longest unbeaten home run since the three points per win era was introduced in the 1994/1995 season.

The Only One returned to Serie A after leaving then European Champions (Internationale) in 2010, signing a three-year deal with Roma in May this year.

Earlier in the season, Mourinho had already leapfrogged Fabio Capello, who managed 38 Serie A games unbeaten at home as a Roma coach between 2000 and 2002, and now surpasses Serie A’s 41-match unbeaten home record set by Massimiliano Allegri’s in his first stint as Juventus boss between 2015 and 2017.

Mourinho spent two seasons at Inter, winning two Serie A titles and the treble in his last season with 29 wins and 9 draws in 38 league games at home, not losing any. He has continued with his Roma side with home wins against Fiorentina (3-1), Sassuolo (2-1), Udinese (1-0) and Empoli (2-0).

The former Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United boss went 150 home league games unbeaten with four different clubs (Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid) between 2002 and 2011.

